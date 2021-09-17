Over 40% registered for e-voting in Moscow voted online by mid-Friday

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. More than 848,000 people voted online in Moscow by 15:00 Moscow time, with the turnout exceeding 40%, Alexei Venediktov, chief of Moscow’s public headquarters for election monitoring, told TASS on Friday.

"As many as 848,231 people, or more than 40% of those registered for electronic voting had voted by 15:00 Moscow time. In all, Moscow has 2.014 million online voters this year," he added.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as the Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, by-elections to the Moscow City Duma are held in two constituencies and elections of municipal lawmakers are held in the Shchukino district. Electronic voting is possible at the elections of all levels. More than two million Moscow residents were registered for e-voting and will not be given paper ballots should they come to a polling station.