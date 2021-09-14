Putin, Uzbek President discuss situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev has discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed on future personal contacts, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

"A phone conversation was held between the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during which the situation in Afghanistan was discussed, and future personal contacts were agreed on," the statement said.

The Uzbek president will participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held in Dushanbe on September 16-17. He planned a number of meetings on the sidelines of this event, including a meeting with Putin.

However, on Tuesday, the Russian head of state announced that he was going to self-isolate due to coronavirus infections in his inner circle. Due to that, the Russian president will participate in a session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, a session of the SCO Council of heads of state, and a joint session of the SCO and the CSTO heads of state scheduled for this week in Dushanbe in a video conference format.