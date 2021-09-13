SCO and CSTO need to show their subjectivity in terms of global security, expert claims

MOSCOW, September 13. / TASS /. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are able and should demonstrate their subjectivity in terms of international security at the Dushanbe summit, Director of Communications of the Center for Strategic Research, orientalist Vladimir Gushchin told TASS on Monday.

"Now, as never before, the SCO and the CSTO are able to demonstrate their subjectivity in the field of international security since both Russia and its partners in these organizations cannot ignore the political, economic and even socio-cultural challenges associated with Afghan issues," the chief communications officer noted.

"Both structures, it can safely be said, have accumulated significant resources to effectively influence the state of affairs in and around Afghanistan," Gushchin mentioned.

At the same time, the Russian expert recalled that the SCO continued to expand as a platform for interstate interaction in the Eurasian space. "Following the results of the Dushanbe summit, decisions are expected to launch the procedure for admitting Iran as a full member of the SCO, granting the status of a Dialogue Partner to three leading Arab countries at once - Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar," Gushchin stated.

The SCO and CSTO summits will take place in Dushanbe on September 16-17. The SCO includes India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Four countries, namely Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, have Observer State status, while six countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka) are Dialogue Partners.