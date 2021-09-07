Up to 2,000 Russian nationals may participate in State Duma election in New York-diplomat

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. The number of voters at a polling station at Russia’s Consulate General in New York may reach 2,000, although in the Duma election this number has generally been lower than in the presidential election, Russian Consul General in New York Sergey Ovsyannikov told TASS on Monday.

"It is necessary to make a distinction between voting at the State Duma election and at the presidential election. Electing the president always causes a greater interest. Usually, about up to two thousand participate - 1,200, 1,300, 1,500 people," he said.

The diplomat emphasized that the election commission at the Consulate General in New York was formed in the timely fashion and the staff have repeatedly participated in the organization of the election and are familiar with their duties. "We hope there won’t be any glitches in this sphere," he added.

The polling station at the consulate will be open from 08:00 to 20:00 on September 19. Traditionally, the peak of the voting is in the middle of the day when a line of voters several dozen meters long is formed.

The 8th State Duma election is scheduled for September 19.