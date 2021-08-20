Russian PM urges to work towards faster digitalization of EAEU economies

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has urged the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states to work towards faster digitalization of their economies.

"The creation of the single digital space of ‘the five’ will help deepen integration as well, we should form the conditions for faster digitalization of our economies, introduce cutting-edge technologies and practices," he said at the expanded meeting of the Eurasian intergovernmental council on Friday.

"We are forming a working group on the issues of digital transformation in the Union and we will approve a respective decree of the intergovernmental council," Mishustin added.