Putin, Macron speak in favor of continuation of talks on Iran nuclear deal — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, spoke in favor of the continuation of talks on Iran’s nuclear deal in their phone all on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said after the conversation.

The presidents "touched upon the situation around Iran’s nuclear deal," it said. "The leaders spoke in favor of the continuation of talks on the return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is a substantial factor on the track of nuclear non-proliferation," the press service added.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks between Iran and five international partners (Russia, the UK, China, France, Germany) focusing on efforts to salvage the Iranian nuclear deal as it was initially meant to function. The sides have been discussing the issue of lifting US sanctions against Iran, Iran’s implementation of its nuclear obligations as well as the US rejoining the deal.

Representatives of the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are also conducting separate consultations with the US delegation without Iran. The delegations were initially expecting to complete their mission in late May and later in early June.