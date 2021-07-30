Belarus made no request to Russia to deploy troops in republic — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Belarusian authorities have not approached Russia with a request to deploy Russian troops in the republic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There have been no requests from Belarus on this score. As you know, this is possible after the leadership of one country makes an official request to the leadership of another country. Certain law-defined procedures and law-stipulated powers exist in this regard. There have been no requests from Belarus on this score," Peskov pointed out.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier on Friday that Russian troops might be deployed in Belarus if the Russia-Belarus Union State was endangered. The Belarusian leader said, however, that there was no need for this move so far.