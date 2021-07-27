Russia relies on Geneva agreements in dialogue with the US, says ambassador

WASHINGTON, July 27. /TASS/. In its current dialogue with the US, Russia is guided by the agreements recorded by the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, at their meeting in Geneva in June, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"It is no secret that bilateral relations are going through a difficult period," the diplomat said at the opening of the Russian American Pacific Partnership (RAPP) 26th Annual Meeting.

He reiterated that at their talks in Geneva on June 16, Putin and Biden "discussed practically all key bilateral issues. The understandings achieved, or as Vladimir Putin called them ‘flashes of trust’ are the basis that we go by in our work today," the ambassador stressed.

Antonov thanked RAPP for the efforts taken, stating that owing to these efforts "thousands of kilometers of distance and tens of time zones are being erased". "Direct connection has been established between Moscow, Washington, Alaska, Siberia and the Far East," he went on to say. "A round-the-world linkup has been created, in fact. This confirms the global nature of Russian-American ties, our geographical and historical proximity, as well as our special responsibility for international security," the ambassador said.