Kremlin welcomes Germany’s willingness to facilitate implementation of Minsk accords

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin welcomes Germany's intention to make more vigorous efforts to ensure that the Minsk Package of Measures is implemented by Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Of course, we welcome Germany’s desire and willingness to make more vigorous efforts as part of the Normandy format to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk agreements," he said.

According to Peskov, "this is a signal that deserves appreciation and positive assessment."