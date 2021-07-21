Berlin vows to seek sanctions against Russia in case of aggression against Kiev — Nuland

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. Germany has pledged to seek that the EU impose sanctions against Moscow in case Russia takes aggressive steps against Ukraine as part of its agreements with the US on the Nord Stream 2 project, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday.

"Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive actions against Ukraine, Germany will take actions at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities in the energy sector," Nuland said at a hearing in the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Moreover, the diplomat stressed that Berlin had additionally vowed to support the extension of gas transit between Russia and Ukraine that currently expires in 2024. Nuland clarified that the US seeks to extend it by 10 years.

The agreement reached by the US and Germany also includes a provision that the two countries will jointly provide financial assistance for Kiev to diversify its sources of energy according to her.