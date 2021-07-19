{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s top diplomat congratulates Nicaragua and conveys greetings from Putin

Sergey Lavrov warmly recalled his visits to the friendly country of Nicaragua

MOSCOW, July 19. / TASS /. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated the people of Nicaragua on the upcoming anniversaries and conveyed to his counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres greetings and wishes from President Vladimir Putin to the country’s leadership.

"We are very glad to see you in Moscow, on a very significant day. Today is the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista People's Revolution. It was this revolution that paved the way for your country to acquire true independence in domestic life and international affairs. I also would like to sincerely congratulate my Nicaraguan friends on <...> the 60th anniversary of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, it will be celebrated literally in a few days, the 200th anniversary of independence, which you celebrate on September 15," Lavrov stated while opening negotiations with his Nicaraguan counterpart.

Russia’s top diplomat warmly recalled his visits to the friendly country of Nicaragua. "I was in your capital three times. I remember very well the meetings and negotiations with President Daniel Ortega. Please, convey the warmest wishes from the Russian leadership, including President Putin to him as well as to Vice President Rosalio Murillo," Lavrov said. "I hope today we will discuss in detail our bilateral relations and some additional steps <...> to enhance them in all areas. And, of course, we will exchange views on our further coordination on the international arena."

The Nicaraguan foreign minister thanked the Russian leadership for the warm welcome and emphasized that it was a pleasure for him to recall the feat of Russian soldiers during World War II while laying flowers.

