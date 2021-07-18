Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua to discuss pandemic, future partnership

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet on Monday with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres, who is in the Russian capital on a working visit on July 17 - 21.

The ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of issues on the bilateral, international, and regional agendas at the meeting. "Particular attention will be paid to the problems of combating the spread of coronavirus. In May-June, the first batches of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to Nicaragua," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian diplomatic service noted that the political dialogue between the parties is successfully developing at the highest and high levels, there is close coordination along the parliamentary line, and the legal base is expanding.

"The intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation is working productively, joint projects in the field of health and space are being implemented, contacts are actively building up in overcoming the consequences of natural disasters, in the field of training and advanced training of personnel," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Further strengthening strategic partnership with Nicaragua is one of the priorities of Russia's foreign policy in the region of Latin America and the Caribbean," the ministry noted.

In terms of international cooperation, Russia and Nicaragua are actively working on the main problems of the regional and international agenda. "Managua traditionally supports Russian priorities within the framework of the UN General Assembly, in particular, combating the glorification of Nazism, arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, international information security, and combating cybercrime," the ministry explained.

Russia and Nicaragua also demonstrate the unity of their positions on issues of inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. In particular, the parties do not recognize coup d'etat as a method of changing power and oppose "illegitimate, unprincipled, and discriminatory sanctions pressure, including the extraterritorial application of national legislation," the Russian diplomatic service emphasized.