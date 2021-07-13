Meeting between Putin, Lukashenko not unexpected — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The meeting of presidents of Russia and Belarus is not unexpected, Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Tuesday, adding that the meeting was agreed upon some time ago.

He noted that, on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will work in St. Petersburg. His agenda includes the meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, who is currently in Russia with a working visit.

"I will say from the start that the two leaders agreed on this meeting some time ago. It is not unexpected in any way," Peskov underscored. "We simply have not made any traditional announcements."

He reminded that leaders of Russia and Belarus communicate often: during this year alone, they have already met three times, last time being in May. The presidents also had seven phone calls during the same period, the spokesman said.