Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh being observed — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The ceasefire is being observed along the entire contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday in a bulletin on the Russian peacekeepers’ activities.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues its mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. Twenty-seven observation points conduct round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control the ceasefire observance. The ceasefire is being observed along the entire contact line," it said.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said earlier on Tuesday that an Azerbaijani soldier, who was engaged in road repair works in the Agdam district adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh, was wounded in shelling from the Armenian side. According to the ministry, Armenian illegal armed groups operating on Azerbaijan’s territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, opened fire at Azerbaijani troops deployed near the village of Aliagaly in the Agdam district at about 17:50 local time (16:50 Moscow time) on July 6.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.