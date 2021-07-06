Diplomat vows Moscow won’t let Washington devalue Russia’s strategic potential

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow will not let the United States devalue Russia’s strategic potential, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

"For quite a long time, the US has been denying that there is a link between strategic offensive and defensive weapons, they [the Americans] pulled out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and convinced themselves that they are capable of guaranteeing their own security by creating a global missile defense system, that is, by maintaining their strategic forces, and at the same time… devaluing the strategic potential of other countries," he pointed out. "However, we won’t let them do it, and we have already stopped them particularly by establishing such systems," Ryabkov assured.

He noted that systems like those were becoming a guarantee of Russia’s security. According to the deputy foreign minister, Moscow has no doubt that the US will want to curb Russia’s advantages in the field of weapons.