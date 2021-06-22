Putin, Cuban president stress inadmissibility of rewriting history — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian and Cuban Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Miguel D·az-Canel, stressed the inadmissibility of attempts at rewriting history, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation initiated by the Cuban side.

"On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany — TASS), the Cuban president expressed the feelings of support and solidarity, noting the Soviet Union’s decisive contribution to the defeat of Nazism. He stressed that Cuba cherishes the memory of the heroic exploit of the Soviet people. Both sides stressed the importance of defending the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War and its heroes and the inadmissibility of attempts at rewriting history," it said.

The leaders also discussed a number of current aspects of the Russian-Cuban cooperation in various areas, including further coordination on issues of the international agenda and cooperation within the United Nations. The presidents agreed to continue contacts, the Kremlin added.