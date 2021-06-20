Russia wants OSCE to use its leverage on Kiev that sabotages Minsk deal - foreign ministry

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. At the talks with OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid on June 21, Russia is planning to call on the organization’s leadership to use its leverage on Kiev, which has been sabotaging the Minsk agreements and evading dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"In regard to the domestic Ukrainian conflict, we are planning to discuss the work of the Contact Group, where the OSCE is coordinating direct dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk as parties to the conflict with the goal of implementing the Minsk Package of Measures. We will call on the OSCE leadership to use its leverage on Kiev, which is sabotaging the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures and evading dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk," the ministry said ahead of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the OSCE chief.