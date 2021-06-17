Voting procedure for Russia’s elections to be approved on June 18 - agency head

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) will meet on June 18 to approve the calendar plan of the election campaign for the national legislative election and the voting procedure, CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told TASS on Thursday.

"The CEC meeting will take place tomorrow at 14:00," she said.

In particular, the commission will determine the voting format for the elections in September as it can be conducted during one, two or three days in a row. Pamfilova earlier noted that it is "very likely" that the voting will span several days this year.

On Thursday evening, the Kremlin reported that Putin had signed the order scheduling the legislative elections for the joint voting day on September 19, 2021.