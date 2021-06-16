Conversation in Geneva was open, no pressure applied on each other, Putin says

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The dialogue with American President Joe Biden within the framework of the Geneva summit has been open without "diplomatic" deviations from the announced subjects, there was no pressure of the parties on each other, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following the Russian-US summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

"We did not experience any pressure although this was a direct, open conversation, without any superfluous diplomatic deviations from the announced topics. I repeat once again: neither on our part, nor on their part there was any pressure. And it is pointless - this is not why people meet after all," Putin said.

The Russian head of state evaluated the meeting with his US counterpart as a productive and substantive one. "I think that before our meeting the president Biden said that this was not a competition. And I completely agree with him in this sense. Are we going to be keeping scores here? The meeting in general was productive, it was substantive and held in an atmosphere, which was conducive to achieving results. And the main ones of them are those flashes of trust that we have just discussed with your colleague (another reporter - TASS)," Putin noted.

Commenting on the prospects of relations with the US following the Geneva summit, the Russian leader stated that there cannot be a ‘"family trust" between Moscow and Washington yet its flashes were seen.