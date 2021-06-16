Putin states he generally ‘spoke the same language’ with Biden

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that in general he and American President Joe Biden spoke "the same language" at the summit on Wednesday.

"It seems to me that generally we spoke the same language but this doesn’t mean that we should necessarily look into souls, eyes and vow eternal love and friendship. Not at all," the Russian head of state told journalists following the Russian-US summit in Geneva.

Putin stated that both he and Biden "defend the interests of our countries, people". "These relations, always, above all, are of a pragmatic nature," he concluded.