US sanctions against Russia after summit will mean one more lost opportunity, Putin says

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Sanctions introduced by the US against Russia after the summit in Geneva will mean that another opportunity to develop bilateral relations is lost, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after the summit meeting.

"There are opponents [in the US] to develop relations with Russia; there are supporters. It is difficult to say what forces will prevail there. However, if steps you have recalled, [which occurred] in 2017, start after our meeting (US sanctions against Russia after the summit in Helsinki - TASS), what will it mean? Yet another lost opportunity," Putin said.

Russia is aware but cannot understand "down to details" the internal political landscape in the US regarding sanctions, the Russian leader noted.

The understanding of red lines in relations between two countries "comes up during negotiation process on key areas of interaction," Putin said. "There is no sense in threatening each other. When people meet for talks, to mend fences, this is never done. Otherwise there is no need to meet," he added.