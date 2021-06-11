Russia involved in creation of documentary timed to SCO’s 20th anniversary

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia is involved in the creation of a documentary timed to the 20th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian Presidential Envoy for SCO Affairs, and Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Bakhtier Khakimov said during an online briefing on Friday.

"We are taking part in the project proposed by the Tajik side — we are preparing a documentary dedicated to the SCO. We specifically named our participants, our group involved in its creation, which includes [TASS First Deputy Director General] Mikhail Solomonovich Gusman, who is our leading SCO expert," he said.

Khakimov pointed out that June 15 marks the 20th anniversary of the SCO, when the declaration on the establishment of the organization was signed. However, he noted that celebratory events would last longer than one day, with various events planned over the year.

The diplomat said that Tajikistan’s SCO presidency offered a wide program of celebratory events to mark the anniversary. All SCO member states are involved in their organization. "For example, we held a special session dedicated to the SCO on the initiative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry within SPIEF, which especially highlights the focus Russia gives to the SCO’s economic agenda. This panel session caused significant interest, and in this case, this is our contribution to the events," he added.

"The 20th anniversary will be in the public eye, and naturally, we will focus on it as well. However, our main goal is to ensure the substantive content of the upcoming session of the Heads of State Council, which will allow us to take new steps and make new decisions on the organization’s development. The anniversary is a good opportunity to sit down and think where we are, what we are, what we have achieved and what we can do," he concluded.