EU chooses destructive approaches when dealing with Moscow — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, June 10. /TASS/. The European Union increasingly often prefers unilateral destructive approaches rather than compromises when advancing relations with Russia, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"I am forced to note that our European partners increasingly often choose destructive unilateral approaches instead of patient and careful joint work to look for compromises and constructive relations with partners in the General Assembly and the Security Council. We have the most serious concerns about it," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on cooperation between the UN and regional organizations.

Polyanskiy added that unilateral sanctions that contradict international law can be cited as one example of these approaches. At the same time, he noted that Moscow wants to work and cooperate with the EU but it must "be built on principles of equality and mutual respect."