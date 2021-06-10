Russian envoy surprised Belarus added to list countries posing a threat to the West

MINSK, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Belarus Yevgeny Lukyanov is surprised that Belarus, along with Russia, has been added to the list of the countries that pose a threat to the West.

"NATO’s secretary-general is actually talking about the threat to the collective West and the world coming from Russia. Now Belarus has been added to that list, this is something new," he told reporters on Thursday.

According to the ambassador, Russia will never leave Belarus without help because "Russians do not leave their close friends in the lurch." "We are a single Slavic people," Lukyanov said.