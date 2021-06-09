Moscow hopes for continuity in Russian-German dialogue after Bundestag elections — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow expects the continuity of dialogue between Russia and Germany after the Bundestag elections and that Berlin will consider the lessons of Angela Merkel’s 16 years in the Chancellor’s office, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We expect that the election outcome would help ensure continuity in our relation. Not just a continuity, expressed as a regular dialogue, but the continuity that would include the lessons of the past 16 years," Lavrov said during the Primakov Readings forum.

Earlier, Merkel stated repeatedly that she does not intend to run for September 26, 2021, parliamentary elections, adding that she wants to quit politics after her tenure is over. In late 2018, Merkel resigned as the Christian Democratic Union chairwoman but remained a chancellor. She has been leading the German cabinet since November 2005.