Healthy relations between Russia, EU in both sides’ best interest — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Healthy relations between the EU and Russia correspond to the interests of both sides and even constitute a global asset for the EU itself, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Tuesday.

"We believe that normal and healthy relations between Europe and Russia are in the interest of both Europe and Russia. Moreover, we believe that such healthy relations are a global asset for the EU itself," he said.

However, the diplomat continued, it is obvious today that the "trends prevail to turn them into a geopolitical liability for united Europe."

"Russia does not expect the EU to act like China or India. We are well aware of the nature of the EU, and we believe that this nature, in some of its qualities, does not improve the relations with Russia," the diplomat underscored. "We see that, on many issues, the position [in the EU] is being formed based on the lowest common denominator, and this denominator is being formed by countries that do not have any strategic vision of how to build relations with their eastern neighbor."