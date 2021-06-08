Russia to draw PACE, OSCE attention to Ukraine’s bill on native peoples: senior MP

MOSCOW, June 8./TASS/. The Russian delegation will bring up the issue of Ukraine not recognizing Russians as a native people at all parliamentary platforms, including at the parliamentary assemblies of the Council of Europe and the OSCE, the chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, blogged on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The Russian delegation will certainly speak about this problem at all parliamentary platforms, first of all at the PACE and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. We must not allow even a hint of the possibility of a new Brown Plague epidemic in the very heart of Europe in the 21st century," Slutsky wrote in comments on the statement approved by the lower house that condemns the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s bill. The bill reads that Russians cannot be considered native people of the country.

According to the legislator, this bill "leads to forced assimilation and segregation and feeds further the fire of enmity in Donbass". "In my opinion, these are the obvious things that must be clear to everyone, since, in essence, it proposes to formalize superiority of the titular nation at the legislative level or to make one more step towards reviving the ideology of Ukrainian Nazism," the parliamentarian concluded.

On May 18, Zelensky announced that he submitted a bill on native peoples to the national parliament to ensure that the rights of certain ethnicities are protected. The bill would not grant this status to Russians in Ukraine.

The statement from the State Duma says that it views the bill "as an insult to historical memory and a new attempt to drive a wedge between Russians, Ukrainians and other native peoples of Ukraine".