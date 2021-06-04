Attacks against Russia to continue as long as it keeps developing, says Duma speaker

MOSCOW, June 4./TASS/. Russia must be ready for more attacks, they will go on as long as the country continues to develop, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"Life has shown that we are not just ready [to repel the attacks]. We are doing this fairly well since these attacks have continued for years," Volodin told Channel One television. "We must finally realize that this will accompany us if Russia continues to develop," he said. "Nobody will need us if we stop developing," he noted.

When Russia’s position on the world stage was weaker, "there were no attacks, everybody was clapping hands," the speaker said, adding that anti-Russian moves were launched only after the country had strengthened its global positions after its economy and influence had grown.

"The system must prepare in advance" to react to new restrictions, Volodin added. He once again hailed the decision of the Finance Ministry to change the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) within a month, cutting the greenback’s share to zero in it. "When we are talking about the dollar - the influence on the dollar and possibilities to manipulate are there where the machine is. The investment center is in the US. We must be well aware of this. It is good that the government is making moves that are absolutely justified, reasonable, and besides strategically measured, by moving away from dollar dependency," the speaker summed up.