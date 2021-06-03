Direct line with Putin to be held this year, preparations underway — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hold a traditional direct line with Russia’s citizens in 2021, preparations for this event are already underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"It will happen, [the preparations] are underway," the Kremlin representative said. When asked about specific dates, the spokesman said that the direct line will be held "this year."

In 2020, the president did not hold a separate traditional direct line, but wrapped it into a larger press conference in December.