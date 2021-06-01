Concept of world order promoted by the West is not universal, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The concept of world order promoted by Western states is not universal, as it is aimed to impose Western values on other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday during a press conference on the outcomes of a session between BRICS foreign ministers held in a format of a video call.

"We will support this exact [multilateral] approach, especially in the face of the attempts of our Western colleagues to promote an alternative concept that they call "a world order based on rules." All cases of practical execution of this concept show that it is not universal," he said.

The minister pointed out that this concept includes imposing "the so-called values preached by the West that are not shared by many other states," adding that the West wants to impose those values on others "as an absolutely necessary criterion."

According to him, this agenda separates the international community instead of uniting it. "This is why the statement of BRICS foreign ministers in support of strengthening multilateralism in its absolutely universal sense plays a key role at this stage and is of very high importance," Lavrov noted.