Diplomat excoriates EU ploy to wage ‘vaccine war’ against Russia

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A number of EU countries are criticizing Russia’s jabs against the coronavirus infection thus initiating "vaccine wars," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Vesti FM radio station on Tuesday.

Replying the host’s remarks that Europe is trying to "wage a vaccine war in its own interests," she said, "I confirm everything that you are saying because, as you recall, EU countries - France in particular - declared that allegedly Russia and China are involved in some vaccine diplomacy yet not in a good sense of the word but in a not so good one," she specified.

"If these vaccine wars are being waged, then they are against us. This is an endless stream of lies [with regards to Russia’s vaccines]," the diplomat said.

As the spokeswoman pointed out, the authorities of a number of European countries "are artificially whipping up a political fuss" around the humanitarian issue.