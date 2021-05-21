Minsk Agreements will be effective if implemented by parties - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Minsk Agreements for settlement of the Donbass conflict are an effective instrument if they are implemented by those who signed them, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said to comment on the reports that Kiev communicated a new plan for the Donbass settlement to its Normandy Four partners (Russia, France, Germany).

The diplomat underlined that the Minsk Agreements are a document "drafted based on analysis, historic one, the situation on the ground" and prospects, "it is not just politically engaged." "This document is effective if it is implemented by those who signed it. And also, if those who signed it are influenced to implement it by those who are involved in this situation," Zakharova added.