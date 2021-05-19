Lavrov’s meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken started in Reykjavik

REYKJAVIK, May 20. /TASS/. The first face-to-face meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has started these minutes in the capital of Iceland, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The negotiations are taking place on Wednesday evening in the Harpa concert hall. Despite the measures related to countering the spread of coronavirus infection, most of the journalists who passed the PCR tests were able to appear on the official photo session of the meeting.

Instead of the traditional handshake Lavrov and Blinken greeted each other with an elbow bump.

Lavrov arrived in Reykjavik earlier to attend the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council. On Thursday, he is scheduled to speak at a meeting of the forum and a number of bilateral meetings.