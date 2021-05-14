US embassy should comply with Moscow’s ban on hiring Russians by August 1 — ministry

MOSCOW,May 14. /TASS/. The US embassy and consulates must bring their personnel lists into compliance with Moscow’s new requirements, which prohibit them from hiring Russian citizens, by August 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Friday.

The diplomat said that in response to hostile US actions, hiring Russian citizens was restricted - and in some cases completely prohibited - for embassies and consulates of unfriendly countries.

"Considering that implementing this measure will take some time, the Russian Foreign Ministry expects the US embassy and consulates in our country to bring their staff lists in compliance with the above-mentioned requirements no later than by August 1," she said. "The US side regularly receives necessary clarifications, which leave no room for any misunderstandings. This matter has been closed, once and for all."

The list of unfriendly countries, published by the Russian government on Friday, includes the United States and the Czech Republic. According to the document, the Czech Republic is allowed to employ up to 19 Russian staffers, while the United States is completely prohibited from doing so.