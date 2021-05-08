Russia ready to work with any government elected in Germany - Russia’s ambassador

BERLIN, May 9. /TASS/. Russia stays ready to cooperate with any elected German government and has already worked with the foreign minister of the Alliance 90/The Greens party, Russia’s Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechayev said in an interview with Germany’s Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) published on Saturday.

"As far as Germany is concerned, we will be cooperating with any government that the German people will elect. We respect any legitimate force and we have already gained experience with a ‘green’ foreign minister," the Russian diplomat said, referring to former Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer (who held the position in 1998-2005).

Germany will hold parliamentary elections on September 26. According to the latest opinion polls, the Green Party currently tops the voter popularity ratings.