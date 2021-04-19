Kremlin to announce Russia’s representative to US virtual climate summit in coming days

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin will soon announce who will represent Russia at US President Joe Biden’s online climate summit scheduled for April 22-23, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We will make an announcement in the coming days. We continue to work on the matter and we will announce who will represent Russia at the summit," he pledged.

The Kremlin spokesman noted earlier that a decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the summit would be made based on a thorough analysis of the way the event would be organized and who would chair it.

The United States plans to host an international summit on climate change on April 22-23. As many as 40 world leaders have been invited to participate. The event will be dedicated to reducing harmful emissions into the atmosphere. US President Joe Biden earlier invited Putin to the forum and later confirmed his invitation in a phone call with the Russian leader on April 13.