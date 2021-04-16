Kremlin declines to comment on Biden’s gaffe in pronouncing Putin’s name

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday declined to comment on slip-ups made by US President Joe Biden during his statement on Russia.

"I watched the address myself, and I didn’t notice any mispronunciations," he said in response to a corresponding question. "After all, we are talking about the head of state so let’s not talk about slips of the tongue. This is the media’s specialty and not ours."

Joe Biden during his speech on Russia after introducing sanctions mispronounced some words, in particular, Vladimir Putin’s last name.