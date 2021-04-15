Terrorists recruit lecturers at biochemical universities to make weapons — FSB chief

ST. PETERSBURG, April 15. /TASS/. Terrorists have begun to recruit lecturers and students of chemical and biological universities to make biological weapons, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov told an international conference as part of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly on Thursday.

"The pandemic exposed the great vulnerability of civilian population in the face of the risk of using hazardous biological agents, thus drawing the terrorists’ great attention. International terrorist organizations have been systematically recruiting specialists in this field, including lecturers and students of chemical and biological universities," Bortnikov said.

He stressed that the leaders of terrorist groups were looking for opportunities to get access to or organize their own production of chemical weapons and dangerous pathogens at facilities in a number of countries in northern Africa. In other regions of the world attempts are being made to manufacture toxic agents from components available on the market.