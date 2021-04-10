PACE expected to pass resolution on Navalny case - Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will consider Alexei Navalny’s dossier at its spring session and will pass resolution on it, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, said on Saturday.

"A PACE session will open in Strasbourg on April 1 in a format of urgent debate, i.e. a topical debate will be in focus and a resolution will follow. It will be Navalny’s dossier. Obviously, it will be a tough anti-Russian resolution," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

He said he did not rule out that attempts would be made to push Russia towards quitting the Council of Europe. "This decision is the competence of the Russian president," he said. "But it is worth thinking how to behave with European organizations in future."

The PACE spring session will be held in a mixed, online and offline, format on April 19 through 22. Human rights will be among the topics on its agenda.