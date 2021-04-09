Putin discusses information exchange with foreign partners with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the issue of information exchange with foreign partners in various fields with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"Today, we will talk about the issues of information exchange, the problems of disseminating information, including in the work with our foreign partners in this area," Putin said on Friday at a meeting with the Security Council’s permanent members.

He noted that, under modern conditions, that was "a very important area of activity, bearing in mind everything related to the issues of mutual interest." According to the head of state, "these are security issues, environmental problems and the fight against epidemics.".