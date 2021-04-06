List of guests for Putin’s State of the Nation Address under consideration

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The list of guests for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address is under consideration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The list of guests is under consideration, the health authorities will have their say but the event will definitely take place in person," he pointed out. Peskov added that there were no plans to make all guests undergo a two-week quarantine before the event.

When asked if Putin had developed coronavirus antibodies after getting his first vaccine dose, the presidential spokesman emphasized that "the vaccination cycle is not over yet, the president has received the first vaccine dose so it is too early to talk about it."

When asked whether the president’s former wife Lyudmila Putina had been vaccinated, Peskov said that he had no information on the matter.