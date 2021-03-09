Moscow concerned about reports of US plans to conduct cyberattacks on Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Media reports of the United States’ plans to conduct cyberattacks against targets in Russia cause concern, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"These reports are alarming because quite a reputable American newspaper [The New York Times - TASS] does not rule out cyberattacks," he pointed out. According to Peskov, "this is nothing but international cybercrime."

"The fact that the newspaper doesn’t rule out that the American state could be involved in cybercrime, is definitely of great concern to us," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Peskov reiterated that "the Russian state has never had anything to do with cybercrimes and cyberterrorism it is being accused of."

The New York Times wrote on Sunday, citing US officials, that Washington planned "a series of clandestine actions across Russian networks" that were expected to take place "over the next three weeks" in retaliation "for the large-scale hacking of American government agencies and corporations discovered late last year," which the US blames on Russia.