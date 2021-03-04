Russia hopes for swift return to original Iran nuke deal, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that it will soon be possible to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in its original form, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Russkaya Mysl magazine published in the UK.

"We hope that it will be possible to reverse the trend and return the process of implementing the JCPOA to the originally agreed on framework in the immediate future. Even more so, since Tehran has repeatedly spoken in favor of its willingness to completely unfreeze all of the plan of action’s provisions that it had suspended as soon as the forfeited balance of interests is restored. For our part, we are ready to provide all kinds of assistance in reaching agreements on that score," Lavrov stressed when asked whether it was possible to restore the Iran nuclear deal in cooperation with European countries.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the window of opportunity for salvaging the nuclear deal has not been closed yet, the necessary condition is the full and consistent implementation of the 2015 agreements by all countries, which developed and attained them. Moscow is working closely with all the parties to the JCPOA to achieve that goal. Specifically, it has been in touch with its European partners to hammer out possible solutions, he noted.

"However, not everything here depends on us or the European participants in the plan of action. The Biden administration’s stance is of key significance. In our view, steps by Washington showing Tehran that the United States’ intentions to return to the JCPOA are serious would help break the impasse around Iran and its nuclear program," the top Russian diplomat stressed.