France, Germany, UK decide against approving IAEA resolution on Iran

VIENNA, March 4. /TASS/. All signs point to the fact that the E3 (France, Germany and the UK) have decided to refrain from approving a resolution criticizing Iran at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), diplomatic sources in Vienna told TASS on Thursday.

"The acute conflict situation in the IAEA Board of Governors is close to being regulated. It seems that the UK, France and Germany have decided to abstain from pushing forward their draft resolution criticizing Tehran," diplomatic sources suggest.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier informed of the intention of the E3 to put forward a resolution on Friday during a session of the IAEA Board of Governors demanding that Iran fully resume inspections of its nuclear facilities. On March 4, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the European states not to politicize the IAEA.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov called against "highly risky political experiments" in a statement on Twitter. "<…> if you are not ready to be associated with a possible international crisis, let’s refrain from hasty actions. Let’s give a chance for diplomacy," he called on the partners within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal.