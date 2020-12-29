Belligerent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass cause concern, Lavrov says

SOCHI, December 29. /TASS/. The latest belligerent statements of the Ukrainian leadership on Donbass cause concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated after talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday.

"We had a discussion of the Ukrainian crisis, the unified position involved the necessity to fulfill all the obligations that the sides undertook in accordance with the Minsk Agreements. We consider any encouragement of Ukraine’s aggressive actions inadmissible and due to that we expressed our concern over recent all the more belligerent statements of the Ukrainian leadership," he said.

On December 28, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that Ukraine won’t surrender Crimea and Donbass. He added that the country will continue as a European country since its split with Russia is final. He also stated that Kiev won’t allow for Donbass to be outside of the Ukrainian constitution and legal order and won’t permit holding local elections there in disregard of Ukrainian legislation.