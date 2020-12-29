Russia, Turkey reaffirm commitment to military cooperation despite US pressure

SOCHI, December 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Ankara reaffirm their commitment to developing military-technical cooperation despite the pressure from Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday on the outcomes of the talks with his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We have reaffirmed our mutual commitment to developing military-technical cooperation. President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin pointed out many times that we value the principal commitment of our Turkish colleagues to continuing the cooperation in this area despite the ongoing illegitimate pressure from the side of Washington that is blatantly lobbying the interests of US producers through non-market, illegitimate methods," he said.

On December 14, the US announced sanctions against head of Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency Ismail Demir and three Turkish citizens within the CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) due to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.