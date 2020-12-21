Kremlin concerned about situation in CAR where government forces confront rebels

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin is concerned about the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) where a standoff between government forces and rebels continues, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation, receive information from there and analyze it. The information that comes from there gives rise to deep concern," he said.

According to the information obtained by the Kremlin, "there is no threat now to lives of any of Russians there," Peskov went on to say. "But this is also why we are monitoring the news coming from there very closely," he explained.

Last week, three armed rebel groups in the Central African Republic formed the anti-government Coalition of Patriots for Change to oppose President Faustin Archange Touadera who is seeking re-election for a second term. Rebel forces are trying to cut the principal supply routes of Bangui, the country’s capital, and block it.