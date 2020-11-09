Russia guided by American laws in recognizing US election results, diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia will proceed from the logic of American legislation in recognizing the results of the US presidential election: it is necessary to wait for the official results, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station on Monday.

"It is necessary to wait for the official results of the election that has taken place," she said in response to a question about Moscow’s recognition of the US election results. "We proceed from the fact that after the count there is still an important date in the US, December 14, when formal voting of the Electoral College takes place. Then, on January 6, 2021, a session of a new Congress should take place for formal vote count and approval of election results by electors from each state," the spokeswoman explained.

She noted that to date, the second candidate, US incumbent President Donald Trump, has not recognized the election results. "Accordingly, it seems that one should proceed […] following precisely the logic of the American laws," she added.

According to her, Russia is ready to work with any candidate who will become the US leader according to the election results. "This is the choice of the American people or the choice of those people where an election is held. We proceed from the fact that we will work with those candidates, with those political forces that are elected in this or another country. We have our priorities in building relations, it’s a fact. But the individuals - this is still the choice of people voting for [the candidate]," she said in response to a question on the most preferable candidate for Russia.

The US general election was held on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.