Russia shows progress in work for sustainable development goals — envoy to UN

VOLGOGRAD, October 30. /TASS/. Russia shows good progress in its work for achieving UN sustainable development goals in defiance of all the challenges and threats the world is facing today, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said in a video message to the international people's diplomacy forum The dialogue on the Volga: Peace and Mutual Understanding in the 21st Century.

"Despite the existing challenges and problems Russia firmly demonstrates progress in achieving sustainable development goals," he said.

In particular, Nebenzya stressed that at the high-level political forum under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council ECOSOC last July Russia presented its first national review of efforts to implement the sustainable development agenda till 2030. The report describes the contribution of regions and cities that integrated UN decisions in their strategies for improving the quality of the population's life and creating a more comfortable social environment and conditions for economic growth, development of industries and nature conservation.

Nebenzya said that the UN agenda established the benchmarks for improving the situation in the economic, social and nature conservation spheres in the form of 17 goals, adopted in the interests of the whole of humanity.

"The work for achieving them is a prerogative not only for the national governments. The main potential is found at the regional level - in regions and cities. It is through their efforts in accordance with the local specifics that it will be possible to guarantee successes on the way towards sustainable development," he said.