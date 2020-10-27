Kremlin: Russian healthcare system more stable than in many other advanced countries

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The situation with healthcare in Russia is much more stable than in many other advanced countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted.
Responding to questions of journalists on Tuesday, the Kremlin representative noted that "many generations already haven’t encountered" epidemics, moreover, a pandemic. "Naturally, every country reacts to the best of its ability, we have sufficient capabilities in this respect, and our situation is much more stable regarding medical care than in many world countries," he stressed. The spokesman specified that he meant "advanced countries." "This is a definite fact," he pointed out.